Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,213 to 21,762 -authorities

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 17:40 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,213 on Thursday to 21,762, health authorities said, with 148 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 2,396, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM repeated that the real numbers are higher, as not all cases or deaths in the country are confirmed by testing.

