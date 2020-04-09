Rajasthan govt engages over 6,000 AYUSH doctors, compounders to fight COVID-19

The Rajasthan government has roped in more than 6,000 AYUSH doctors and compounders to assist the medical staff engaged in combating the coronavirus pandemic. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday the state medical department has acquired the services of 6,624 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) doctors and compounders to assist the medical teams working in the field, quarantine and isolation centers and other work.

“This will strengthen efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus," he said. Sharma said widespread efforts were being made to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in Ramganj area of Jaipur by dividing the area in different clusters.

Jaipur has 140 positive cases and most of them are from Ramganj area. "Similar efforts are being made in other areas of the state to break the chain of COVID-19 patients," he said.

The health minister said nearly one crore people have been screened by the members of active surveillance teams across the state. Rajasthan has 430 confirmed COVID-19 cases and reports of 826 samples are awaited.

