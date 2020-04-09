Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has more than enough stock of Hydroxychloroquine, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the government has more than enough stock of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for meeting the current requirement. It said that the Centre has done proper preparation and planning with respect to current and future requirements of HCQ.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:30 IST
India has more than enough stock of Hydroxychloroquine, says Health Ministry
Lav Aggarwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the government has more than enough stock of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for meeting the current requirement. It said that the Centre has done proper preparation and planning with respect to current and future requirements of HCQ. It further reiterated that the medicine should be used only by specified categories of people.

"The Government of India has done proper preparation and planning regarding the current and future requirements of hydroxychloroquine. The current stock is more than enough. The government is 100 per cent prepared to meet emergent needs," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said in a press conference here. "Hydroxychloroquine should be used as per norms.It is to be given only to contacts and doctors dealing with COVID-19 patients. This medicine can be harmful to people suffering from cardiac problems. Hence, HCQ should be used only by the specified categories of people," he said.

India has temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Aggarwal said that twenty domestic manufacturers in India have been developed for production of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed.

"Supplies of PPEs, masks, and ventilators have now begun. 20 domestic manufacturers in India have been developed for PPEs, orders for 1.7 crore PPEs have been placed and the supplies have begun. 49,000 ventilators have been ordered," he said. "There is a fear among people that everyone needs PPEs. Everyone does not need PPEs. We have issued guidelines earlier. PPEs are not the only coverall. It is a mix of different components like boots, N95 masks, coverall, and headgear. All components are used by people who are at high risk. In case of moderate risk, N95 masks and gloves are sufficient. Sufficient quantity of PPEs is being provided to state governments," he said.

"There was a problem about PPEs in the beginning. In a span of two months, we have matured domestic manufactures. They have started giving supplies," he further said. The joint secretary also said that high-level teams have been constituted to coordinate with states on "containment plan, hospital preparedness and ventilator management" in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

"The Health Ministry has constituted high-level teams which will coordinate with states on containment plan, hospital preparedness and ventilator management. 10 teams have been sent to Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh," Aggarwal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland confirms coronavirus restrictions in place until May 13

Finlands government on Thursday confirmed it was extending by a month most of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The extension until May 13 had been expected after a previous statement at the end of Marc...

Coronavirus came through international flight, all passengers should have been quarantined: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that coronavirus came to India through international flight and the Centre should have ensured that all passengers coming to the country through such flights were quarantined. Addr...

Combating COVID-19 : AIIMS Raipur develops software for getting sample test reports

The IT department of AIIMS Raipur has developed a software that will help the medical staff and state health department in getting desired information about a particular sample test report within seconds. The software can be used to search ...

New UK benefits claims hit 1.2 mln as virus-hit economy suffers

Britains government has now received 1.2 million new claims for welfare payments since March 16, about eight times normal levels, as the coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Last week, the government put the figure for new Universal Credi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020