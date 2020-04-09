Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria pardons prisoners in coronavirus fight -presidential aide

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:49 IST
Nigeria pardons prisoners in coronavirus fight -presidential aide

Nigeria's president has pardoned 2,600 prisoners to reduce overcrowding in the West African country's jails and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a presidential aide said on Thursday. "President @MBuhari has granted a presidential pardon to 2,600 inmates nationwide," Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on new media, said in a tweet.

He said it was part of the government's efforts to "decongest the custodial centres" and discourage the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. Ahmad, in another message on Twitter, said those pardoned included inmates aged 60 and above, those with illnesses that were likely to kill them and prisoners sentenced to three or more years who had less than six months left to serve.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country of some 200 million people, registered its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in late February. It has had a total of 276 confirmed cases and six deaths. The country has imposed a number of measures to stop the spread of the virus, including the closure of its borders and the imposition of lockdowns in the capital Abuja, the commercial hub of Lagos and the neighbouring Ogun state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 400 quarantined at Muzaffarnagar village after woman tests positive for COVID-19

Over 400 people, including Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Naresh Tikait, were home quarantined after a woman of their area tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Thursday. According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra, the...

Nepal says no relaxation in curbs on local travel

The Nepal government on Thursday went back on a reported decision to lift the ban imposed on the plying of vehicles on Friday and Saturday to allow people stranded here due to the coronavirus outbreak to return to their homes in other distr...

Attempts to add $250 bln to coronavirus relief loans stall in U.S. Senate

Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate entered a standoff on Thursday on extending 250 billion of emergency small business loans, each blocking legislation meant to provide relief to an economy badly wounded by the coronavirus pandemi...

MP govt makes wearing masks mandatory while stepping out

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Thursday issued an order making the use of masks mandatory for citizens while stepping out of their houses. Violation of this will attract legal action...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020