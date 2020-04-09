Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: nine deaths in Mumbai, 79 new cases found

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:29 IST
COVID-19: nine deaths in Mumbai, 79 new cases found

Nine coronavirus patients died in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the deadly infection in the city to 65, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. Seventy-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of such cases in the country's financial capital to 775, the civic body said.

Six patients were discharged after recovery, it said. So far 65 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the city.

The BMC has set up 381 containment zones in the city. PTI KK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICCR celebrates 70th foundation day

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR celebrated its 70th Foundation Day on Thursday. However, the grand celebrations planned earlier have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrab...

Oil prices soar as OPEC+ prepares to cut supplies

Oil prices jumped on Thursday after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia have a new deal to cut oil output drastically in response to a collapse in global demand from the coronavirus.A worldwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronaviru...

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

The World Food Programme said on Thursday it will halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement from mid-April after donors cut funding over concerns the Houthis are hindering aid deliveries.The fundin...

More aid for small businesses fails in partisan fight in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to pass an additional 250 billion of aid intended to help small businesses cope with the economic toll of the new coronavirus pandemic as Democrats and Republicans blocked each others proposals. Democrats ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020