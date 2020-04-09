Left Menu
Development News Edition

Botswana's entire parliament quarantined after coronavirus scare

Reuters | Gaborone | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:30 IST
Botswana's entire parliament quarantined after coronavirus scare

All Botswana's parliamentarians including President Mokgweetsi Masisi will be quarantined for 14 days and tested for the new coronavirus, after a health worker screening lawmakers for the virus herself tested positive. The health worker had checked the temperatures of some of the lawmakers on Wednesday during a special sitting of parliament, which was called to debate a proposal by Masisi to extend a state of emergency to six months.

Health Minister Lemogang Kwape told parliamentarians on Thursday that the health worker had tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, one of seven new confirmed cases that brought the total in the southern African country to 13. "The health worker had not shown any symptoms but had just taken a routine test. Unfortunately, the result came late on Wednesday after she was on duty at yesterday's parliament session," Kwape told the assembly, before lawmakers endorsed Masisi's proposal to extend the state of emergency.

Director of Public Health Malaki Tshipayagae instructed all the lawmakers to quarantine themselves. Masisi is himself a member of parliament and already had to self-isolate in March after a visit to Namibia.

The lawmakers have the option to self-isolate at home or be taken to facilities designated by the government. Separately, regulations published in the government gazette on Thursday banned businesses from laying off staff during the state of emergency.

Trade unions estimate that more than 20,000 workers have been laid off or placed on unpaid leave over the global coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICCR celebrates 70th foundation day

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR celebrated its 70th Foundation Day on Thursday. However, the grand celebrations planned earlier have been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus outbreak.ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrab...

Oil prices soar as OPEC+ prepares to cut supplies

Oil prices jumped on Thursday after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia have a new deal to cut oil output drastically in response to a collapse in global demand from the coronavirus.A worldwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronaviru...

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

The World Food Programme said on Thursday it will halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement from mid-April after donors cut funding over concerns the Houthis are hindering aid deliveries.The fundin...

More aid for small businesses fails in partisan fight in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to pass an additional 250 billion of aid intended to help small businesses cope with the economic toll of the new coronavirus pandemic as Democrats and Republicans blocked each others proposals. Democrats ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020