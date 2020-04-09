Left Menu
Avoid sharing objects like pen, paper, phone etc to prevent spread of COVID-19 : Former Secretary IMA

Former Secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ravi Malik on Thursday said that people should avoid sharing objects like pen, page, phone, newspaper etc to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:50 IST
Dr Ravi Malik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ravi Malik on Thursday said that people should avoid sharing objects like pen, page, phone, newspaper etc to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "People should avoid community sharing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, be it pen, page, phone or a paper. It is very difficult to identify how a patient is infected, whether the virus entered the body through air, something they touched or ate," Malik told ANI.

He advised that person should always wear a mask when out in public places as the virus might also infect people through air. "If a coronavirus patient sneezes or coughs on a file, paper or pen and somebody else uses it, they might also get infected from the virus. How long the virus can survive depends on the surface, temprature and humidity of the area," Malik said.

"Coronavirus can survive for only around an hour on metals but it can survive for up to eight hours on a cardboard. That is why people should avoid community sharing of objects to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he added. Dr Malik said that along with wearing a mask, people also need to take other measures including washing their hands, maintaining hygiene etc.

"ICMR has recommended that Hydroxychloroquine can be used to treat COVID-19 patients and their contacts. It is a medicine that we use a lot in our tropical country for treating maleria, etc. However, this medicine should not be taken without a doctor's supervision," he said. However, he added that the medicine cannot be given to children below the age of 15 years and those who are hypersensitive. (ANI)

