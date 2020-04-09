Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish lockdown likely into May, though coronavirus deaths slow

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:06 IST
Spanish lockdown likely into May, though coronavirus deaths slow

Spain's prime minister warned on Thursday that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over and the death toll slowed from one of the world's most devastating outbreaks of the coronavirus. Speaking to a near-empty parliament as more than 300 lawmakers participated remotely, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said latest data showed Spain was close to the start of a decline in the epidemic.

"The fire starts to come under control," he said. Lawmakers were set to approve a two-week extension of a state of emergency - barring people from leaving homes except for work, food or medicines - until April 26.

Sanchez said he was certain he would have to ask parliament in 15 days for another two-week extension to the lockdown first declared on March 14. After two days of increases, the daily coronavirus death toll decreased on Thursday to 683 people in the previous 24 hours, taking the total to 15,238 - second only to Italy, though the ballooning U.S. toll was likely to overtake Spain.

Confirmed cases in Spain rose to 152,446 from 146,690. "The velocity of the increase of the virus is decreasing throughout Spain," said Maria Jose Sierra, deputy head of the health emergency centre.

In parliament, Sanchez exhorted all sides in the politically-fractured nation to join an economic revival pact. Appealing for "unity and loyalty", he called upon parties to meet next week to discuss it. The government's proposal is inspired by the 1977 "Pacts of Moncloa" - named for the presidential palace in Madrid - to transform the state-run economy along market lines for the post-Franco democratic era.

It seeks to unite political parties, unions, companies and regions behind a common economic reconstruction policy and state welfare funding as Spain, like other western nations, piles billions of euros into aid and stimulus. "I propose a great pact for the economic and social reconstruction of Spain, for all the political forces who want to lend their shoulder to take part," said Sanchez, a Socialist who leads a leftist coalition government after a series of inconclusive elections.

SOME EASING The leader of the main opposition People's Party, Pablo Casado, said the pact appeal seemed insincere, but he backed extending the state of emergency until April 26.

Despite the expected extension of the overall lockdown, the government was from Sunday to start easing some restrictions on businesses after shutting down all non-essential operations nearly two weeks ago. Lifting measures would be gradual and dependent on health data, Sanchez said. The prime minister said measures to curb the COVID-19 disease - some of the toughest in Europe - have helped save many lives and slashed the proportional daily increase in new infections to 4% from 22%.

"All Europe arrived late but Spain acted earlier," he said. But he warned of a dire aftermath for an economy the main business lobby thinks could slump up to 9% this year. "The immediate economic horizon that we have is dark and we will have to act with all of our available resources," Sanchez said.

Among potential measures is a "minimum vital income", Sanchez said, without giving specifics. A tax moratorium for small businesses is also possible, a budget ministry source said. Spain is irked by European Union (EU) foot-dragging over how to unite efforts for financial recovery, with more fiscally-frugal northern nations like German and the Netherlands reluctant to inflate debt too much.

"I say it without nuances, our union is in danger," Sanchez said, ahead of another meeting of EU finance ministers to debate the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some African countries heading for coronavirus peak in weeks -WHO

Some African countries could see a peak in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks and testing should be urgently increased in the region, World Health Organization officials said on Thursday. During the last four days we can see that the num...

Fight against COVID-19 will be long: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned that the fight against COVID-19 will be long and urged the people to remain resolute in their dedication to eradicating the disease. The Speaker, who shared his thoughts at a meeting of the R...

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses in its latest move to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic....

Didn't mind dying on the field such was my passion for game: Richards on not wearing helmet

The legendary Viv Richards, one of the greatest batsman to have ever played the game, said such was his passion that he didnt mind dying on the cricket field while representing the West Indies. Known for his aggressive batting, Richards ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020