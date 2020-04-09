Left Menu
84 people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: State Health Secy

84 more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Thursday informed the state Health Secretary.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:49 IST
Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"84 persons out of the 96 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 today are from "single source" event. And 763 cases out of the total 834 cases in the state are from "single source" event, " said Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, with 591 new cases reported in last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged (ANI)

