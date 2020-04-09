COVID-19: Navy undertakes medical evacuation trials

Kochi, Apr 9 (PTI): The Indian Navy has undertaken medical evacuation trials, including the exercise of airlifting patients on Lakshadweep islands in the aftermath of novel coronavirus scare, a defence spokesman said here on Thursday. Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal said some 3,000 people were home quarantined on the islands but not a single COVID- 19 case has been reported so far.

"So far, the islanders are safe. Some 3,000 people who came from outside the islands have been home quarantined for the last 16 days. No one has shown symptoms of the novel coronavirus," he told PTI. However, preparations have been made to ensure the safety of islanders in case if any coronavirus case is reported from Lakshadweep.

Since the hospitals on the islands are not equipped to treat COVID-19 patients, an emergency evacuation plan has been prepared. According to the plan, if anyone in the island has contracted the virus, that person would be evacuated to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, which has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital by the Kerala government, the MPsaid.

In a press release, the Defence spokesman said the Southern Naval Command undertook medical evacuation trials on Wednesday. Trials for evacuation of patients were undertaken on board an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)and inside isolation capsule in Dornier aircraft, he said.

A feasibility study was undertaken for in-house modification to isolate the cockpit and cabin area by installing polythene film screen to prevent any kind of contact with the patient, he said. India's smallest Union Territory, Lakshadweep, comprises 36 islands.

All islands are 220 to 440 km from the coastal city of Kochi in Kerala..

