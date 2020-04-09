Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:06 IST
UK retailer Debenhams enters administration again

British department store group Debenhams went into administration for the second time in 12 months on Thursday, seeking to protect itself from legal action by creditors during the coronavirus crisis that could have pushed it into liquidation. With Britain in lockdown during the pandemic, Debenhams' 142 UK stores are closed, while the majority of its 22,000 workers are being paid under the government’s furlough scheme. It continues to trade online.

The retailer went into administration for a first time in April last year, wiping out equity investors including Mike Ashley's Sports Direct, and is now owned by a lenders consortium called Celine UK NewCo 1 Ltd. Debenhams said administrators from FRP Advisory would work with the existing management team to get the UK business into a position to re-open and trade from as many stores as possible when restrictions are lifted by the government.

Chief Executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste said he anticipated the firm's owners and lenders would make additional funding available to fund the administration period. However, the group's business in Ireland looks doomed.

Debenhams said it expected administrators to appoint a liquidator to the 11-store Irish operation. The group said it employed 950 in Ireland, with a further 300 working for in-store concession partners.

However, the Mandate Trade Union said the liquidation would mean the loss of almost 2,000 jobs across the country. The moves make Debenhams the first major retail casualty of the health crisis in Ireland, where the government, as in the UK, has closed all non-essential shops.

Ireland on Monday reported a trebling of its unemployment rate to 16.5% with a further surge expected later in the month. "We are desperately sorry not to be able to keep the Irish business operating but are faced with no alternative option in the current environment," said Vansteenkiste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai civic administration converts National Sports Club into quarantine facility

Mumbai civic administration has converted National Sports Club of India NSCI in Worli into a quarantine facility. NSCI had earlier suspended all facilities and activities of the clubhouse from March 19 as a preventive measure to tackle the ...

Trump family loses bid to move marketing scam lawsuit to arbitration

A federal judge in Manhattan rejected an effort by U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children to send a lawsuit accusing them of exploiting their family name to promote a marketing scam into arbitration. In a Wednesday night decisio...

24 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir

Twenty-four more coronavirus cases surfaced in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total count to 184 in the union territory, an official said. So far, the infection has claimed four livesone in Jammu and three in Kashmir. Governme...

MP CM instructs officers to seal COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday issued instructions to seal COVID-19 hotspots located in 15 districts of the state. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 397, including 24 deaths on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020