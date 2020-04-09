Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 427,460 coronavirus cases, 14,696 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:30 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 427,460 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 32,449 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,942 to 14,696.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 8 compared with its count a day ago. (https://bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

