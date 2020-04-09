Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Johnson's absence, UK foreign minister to lead applause for health workers

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 22:40 IST
In Johnson's absence, UK foreign minister to lead applause for health workers

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead the British government's show of appreciation for the nation's health workers on Thursday, standing in for his boss, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose shock admission to intensive care with COVID-19 has underscored the seriousness of the viral outbreak. In what has become a weekly event, organised largely on social media, people across Britain stand on their doorsteps at 8 p.m. to give a round of applause for the National Health Service in a public display of support.

Last week, Johnson joined in with the applause from the steps of Downing Street, despite being in self-isolation after having tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the first time the event happened, March 27. But within a few days he went to hospital because his symptoms persisted, and was transferred into intensive care on Monday, a move which brought home to many the severity of COVID-19.

"Thank you to all of those who are looking after us in our time of need," Raab said at the government's daily news conference on Thursday. "For the doctors and nurses who have died of coronavirus whilst caring for others, we will never forget their sacrifice, we will never forget their devotion to helping others," he added.

Support for the NHS is widespread in Britain, with football clubs announcing financial aid packages and donations of equipment, for example, and landmarks across the country turning blue last week, the colour of the NHS logo. But the government has been criticised for failing to provide sufficient protective gear to frontline health workers.

Raab acknowledged there had been challenges with the distribution of gear but said the army was helping deliver it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uber to give drivers millions of face masks to battle coronavirus

Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday said it plans to ship millions of face masks to its active drivers and food delivery people around the world to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.The ride-hailing companys vice president of s...

Brazil lockdowns, attacked by Bolsonaro, begin to slip

Lockdowns in Brazils largest cities to slow the coronavirus outbreak are beginning to slip, according to new data this week seen and analyzed by Reuters, with more people leaving their homes as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to criticiz...

C'garh HC orders search operation for missing Tablighis

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday directed the state government to launch an intensive search operation to find 52 Tablighi Jamaat members who arrived in the state after attending a congregation held in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi la...

Fire breaks out in slum

A fire broke out in a slum at Narkeldanga area of the city on Thursday evening, gutting a few shanties and a parked lorry, a Fire Brigade official said here. The blaze, that broke out at 9.30 pm, was brought under control within an hour by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020