French finance minister sees Eurogroup progress

An agreement among euro zone finance ministers on further joint measures to support their economies through the coronavirus crisis is within reach, France's finance minister said on Thursday.

"An agreement is necessary, an agreement is possible. We are making progress," he said in a statement as a meeting with his euro zone counterparts got underway to break a deadlock over how to share the cost of crisis measures.

