South Africa to extend lockdown by two weeks

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that a nationwide lockdown to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus would be extended by two weeks.

The lockdown, which started on March 27 and was due to last for 21 days, is one of the toughest measures imposed by an African government.

