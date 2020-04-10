UAE to extend closure of mosques and places of worship until further notice

UAE to extend closure of mosques and places of worship until further noticeReuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:08 IST
United Arab Emirates decided on Thursday to extend the closure of mosques and places of worship until further notice, state news agency reported.
The statement added this decision comes as part of the precautionary measures across UAE to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
