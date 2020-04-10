Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early testing helps Canada's British Columbia fight coronavirus, cases elsewhere soar

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:49 IST
Early testing helps Canada's British Columbia fight coronavirus, cases elsewhere soar

The Canadian province of British Columbia is flattening the curve of coronavirus infections, thanks to aggressive early testing and a bit of luck, even as cases elsewhere in the country soar.

The Pacific coast province recorded Canada's first death from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and its first case of community transmission. It shares the U.S.-Canada border with Washington state, where the first major outbreak in America occurred. The province of 5 million people reported 45 new cases on Wednesday, half of the peak of 92 cases recorded on March 28, and extending a week of low, flat results.

"Part of (B.C.'s success) was our early testing strategy, having a very wide net for testing, part of it is preparedness, part of it is timing," Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry, who coordinated Toronto’s response to the 2003 SARS outbreak, told reporters this week. "Part of it is, frankly, luck."

The timing of the provincial mid-March school spring break, when many families travel, weeks later than in Ontario and Quebec, was a big factor. The government began warning people not to travel, before Ontario and Quebec did so, and said schools would not reopen immediately after spring break. By then, the province was aggressively testing, with results turned around within 24 hours rather than multiple days as in Ontario. It was also able to avoid a testing backlog by sourcing key chemical reagents for test kits within the province, said Stephen Hoption Cann, a public health professor at the University of British Columbia.

B.C. has conducted about 8,700 tests per million people, compared with 5,900 in Ontario, according to Canadian government data. British Columbia’s infection rate of 26 per 100,000 is less than one quarter that of Quebec, the country’s epicentre, and below the rates of two other populous provinces, Ontario and Alberta.

B.C. had 135 cases of infected people in hospital as of Wednesday, compared with over 600 in Quebec, and its 48 deaths amount to less than one-third the totals in either Ontario or Quebec. "There is no debate, (B.C. has) gone past that apex point and they're seeing flattening of the curve," said Jason Kindrachuk, a University of Manitoba assistant professor in microbiology.

Southern B.C. is warmer and wetter than most of Canada, but it is unclear whether those conditions limited the spread, he said. Despite the province's relative success, people appear to be maintaining social distancing rules.

"There's a sense of, 'is this the calm before the storm?'" said Devan Wiebe, a Vancouver runner training for the recently postponed Tokyo Olympics, who no longer runs with teammates. "I definitely don't think the danger has passed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Body of Robert F. Kennedys great-grandson recovered from Chesapeake BayThe body of a great-grandson to Robert F. Kennedy was recovered from Chesapeake Bay off the Maryland coast on Wednes...

WRAPUP 2-EU ministers seal deal on half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan

European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday on half-a-trillion euros worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies after weeks of wrangling that exposed painful divisions in the bloc headed for a steep recession. EU powe...

Congress begins talks on small business aid after partisan dust-up

A partisan skirmish in the U.S. Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed 250 billion in new small business assistance on Friday, forcing Republicans and Democrats to negotiate over how best to help businesses reeling from the coronavir...

Macron visits Marseille doctor working on COVID-19 drug touted by Trump

President Emmanuel Macron visited a French doctor in Marseille on Thursday whose work on an anti-malaria drug has been promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential weapon against COVID-19 but has split medical opinion. Macron, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020