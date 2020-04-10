Left Menu
Mexico reports first deaths of pregnant women from coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 06:47 IST
Mexico has recorded its first two deaths of pregnant women from the coronavirus as the overall number of fatalities in the country reached 194, the health ministry said on Thursday. One of the two women gave birth to a son before passing away, deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told a news conference, noting that pregnant women are highly susceptible to infection caused by the virus. For a short time the baby boy had respiratory problems and is still delicate, he added.

Adding to their risk factors for developing complications from coronavirus, both women were clinically obese, while one had hypertension and the other had diabetes, Lopez-Gatell said. Mexico has one of the world's highest rates of diabetes and obesity, conditions that have been complicating factors for many people in the country who have died from the virus.

Mexico's cases of coronavirus rose to 3,441 from 3,181 a day earlier, when the tally stood at 174 deaths, the ministry said. Neighboring Guatemala on Thursday reported 31 new cases of coronavirus, with 126 in total. It has registered three deaths.

