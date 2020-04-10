Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new deathReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 10-04-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 10:31 IST
Thailand reported 50 new coronavirus cases and the death of a 43-year-old woman on Friday. Of the new cases, 27 are linked to previous cases and eight who are waiting for investigation into how they caught the disease, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration
Three of the new cases were imported, Wisanuyothin said. Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,473 cases and 33 fatalities, while 1,013 patients have recovered and gone home.
