Two doctors among 14 test coronavirus positive in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:38 IST
Two doctors among 14 test coronavirus positive in Bhopal

Fourteen more persons, including two women doctors, tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Friday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 112 and overall tally in Madhya Pradesh to 440, a health official said. Test reports of these persons came on Friday morning and they were found to be infected with the viral disease, he said.

Efforts were on to quarantine them and start their treatment, the official said. The woman doctors found coronavirus positive are working at a prominent government hospital here and were involved in screening people for the infection in the city, he said.

With these new infections, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has gone up to 440, the official added..

