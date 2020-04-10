21 more test coronavirus positive in Maha; tally now 1,385

With 21 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, most of them in Pune and Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 patients went up to 1,385 on Friday, the state health department said. As per the latest update provided by the health department,Pune reported nine 9 new cases followed by Akola (4), Buldhana (2) andRatnagiri (1).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said five new coronavirus positive patients were found in Dharavi, a sprawling slum colony in the metropolis. With 1,385 cases till now, Maharashtra leads among states in the COVID-19 patient count.

