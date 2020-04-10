Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's beef imports to drop as hotpot comes off the boil

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 13:32 IST
China's beef imports to drop as hotpot comes off the boil
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Just over two months ago, the Jinyuan Fucheng Beef Hotpot restaurant in northern Beijing had a long line of customers waiting outside its doors almost every night of the week.

Now, the restaurant that can seat 800 barely fills 20 tables a day, with most people still wary of dining out after the contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus killed more than 3,300 people in China and infected almost 82,000. The sharp slowdown in business in China's once-booming hotpot chains, barbecue restaurants, and steakhouses is hitting the global beef industry hard after top exporters had ramped up supplies to meet surging Chinese demand.

China is the world's No. 2 beef market after the United States and fastest-growing, thanks to rising incomes that have driven imports up at least 20% a year for the last five years. Though the Chinese are much bigger consumers of pork, the viral African swine fever epidemic, first detected in August 2018, slashed the country's pig herd by around 50% and also got consumers switching to more beef.

Imports in 2019 hit 1.7 million tonnes, up 60% on the prior year, with about 70% consumed in restaurants, according to analyst and industry source estimates. Now, demand is "very weak", said a trader with a state-owned company that sources beef from Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, and is buying about 30% of last year's levels.

Imports were flooding in just as the flu-like virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, coinciding with the country's most important holiday and a major shortage of pork. Much of those are still sitting in cold storage after many restaurants were forced to close for at least six weeks from early February amid lockdowns in some cites and widespread travel restrictions.

Foodservice sector income plunged 43% in the first two months of the year to 419.4 billion yuan ($59.6 billion), statistics bureau data showed last month. Beef demand from restaurants has probably dropped 70-80%, said Ambrose Cheung, Asia commercial manager at major Australian processor Bindaree Beef.

Though retailers are purchasing much more, consumers typically buy cheaper cuts such as brisket and shin shank and eat less overall when cooking or ordering home than when they go out, Cheung said. "Not many people order a tenderloin online," he said.

Exporters in Argentina, one of China's top suppliers last year, say March beef exports slumped to around 15% of levels seen late last year. Demand could remain tepid until June, said Bindaree's Cheung, with people still wary about eating together.

Hotpot, in particular, is popular among large groups and usually involves boiling meat and vegetables in a shared pot of broth. "People are not confident about gathering and eating together," said Lin Haipeng, chairman of the Baheli Haiji hotpot chain that specializes in Guangdong-style beef hotpot.

Business is expected to bounce back when people feel safer about venturing out to dine again but a sharp slowdown in China's economy could curb spending power for pricy beef, said Pan Chenjun, the senior analyst at Rabobank. Fitch Ratings said it expects China's economic growth to fall to less than 2% this year, down from 6.1% in 2019.

Meanwhile leading hotpot chain Haidilao, which was given a 2.1 billion yuan loan last month to help it weather the plunge in business, said it has been forced to raise prices to offset the effects of the epidemic. Overall beef consumption in China may even drop slightly this year, said Rabobank's Pan, in what would be the first year-on-year decline since 2011.

Even Fucheng's "special price fatty beef" option costing 52 yuan for half a kilo is not selling well, said manager Yuan Yuzhu. About half of the restaurant's beef is imported, largely from Australia, but the cheaper meat comes from China, he said.

"We're selling less than 20 servings (a day), which is around a tenth of our normal business," he said. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

($1 = 7.034 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asia cracks down on virus 'fake news'

Hundreds of people have been arrested across Asia for posting purported false coronavirus information, according to an AFP investigation, deepening concerns that growing government efforts to combat fake news will target the wrong people an...

EPFO processes 1.37 lakh withdrawal claims under EPF Scheme to fight Covid-19

Employees Provident Fund Organisation EPFO, a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Labour Employment has processed about 1.37 lakh claims across the country disbursing an amount of Rs. 279.65 crore under a new provision especially fo...

Delayed summer silver lining for cooling product makers amid lockdown: CEAMA

Delayed summer is proving to be a silver lining for the consumer durables and appliances industry after a washout March and April key months for the sale of cooling products such as air conditioners, according to an industry body. The ongo...

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he feels lockdown should go on, state cabinet will decide today on extension

Eds Correcting alert to say CM wants lockdown to go on Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says he feels lockdown should go on, state cabinet will decide today on extension....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020