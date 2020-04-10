Indonesia reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total 3,512

Indonesia reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total 3,512Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 10-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:18 IST
Indonesia reported 219 new coronavirus cases and 26 new deaths, a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases and deaths to 3,512 and 306, respectively.
