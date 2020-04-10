Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locked-down French care home combats loneliness with Skype chats

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:10 IST
Locked-down French care home combats loneliness with Skype chats
Image Credit: PIxabay

The Skype call had to be rebooted, but after several attempts, Danielle Martin, a 71-year-old locked down inside a French retirement home, could finally see her niece Nathalie via the tablet propped up in front of her wheelchair.

"There you go, now I can see her," the pensioner said to Emilie Neumann, an employee at the home whose job since the coronavirus outbreak involves compering video calls between residents and their families. Old people are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus - in France to date there have been 4,166 deaths related to the disease in retirement homes - and so the homes have been banning visitors and confining residents to their rooms.

That has left elderly people cut off from the social and family ties that they depend on for psychological wellbeing, medical professionals say. Before the outbreak, Danielle Martin's niece would visit her twice a week at the "Jardins D'Emeraude" retirement home, a unit of the Bischwiller Hospital, in eastern France.

Once visits and socializing were banned, the pensioner's days felt emptier. "I can have a siesta and watch TV. There's nothing else to do," she said. In the meantime, worried relatives were bombarding the home with phone calls seeking updates on their relatives, according to Magaly Haeffele, the director of the facility.

The home needed a better solution. After putting out a request, they received tablets and smartphones from local charities and donors, and installed Skype and WhatsApp applications so they could be used for video calls. To help residents and their relatives with unfamiliar technology, staff members were reassigned from their regular roles, and volunteers were drafted in to help too.

"It allows us to keep up the morale for our residents and for our staff, who can sometimes see the distress of a resident who is unable to be in touch with those people close to them," said Haeffele. The video calls are no less important for relatives, staff said.

In their Skype call, Martin and her niece talked about the weather, caught up on family news and discussed the shortage of some fresh produce in stores. But her niece said it was not the content of the conversation that mattered. "I see her face, if she's pale. I know my aunt. When I look in her eyes, I can see if she's well, if she's ill," she told Reuters. "When I see her smile, I'm happy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated: MHA to states.

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated MHA to states....

Southeast Asian ministers endorse plans for pandemic fund

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed the setting up of a regional fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed a planned video summit of their leaders with counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea. The Departme...

R'than: Sri Ganganagar administration bans taking selfies during food distribution to poor

The administration in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar on Thursday imposed a ban on taking pictures and recording videos during distribution of essentials to the needy as it poses threat of spreading COVID-19, an official said. The order was issue...

COVID-19: India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official.

COVID-19 India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020