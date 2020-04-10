Left Menu
Sierra Leone enhancing measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will work with local councils and marketing associations to limit street trading, decongest markets, and enforce all existing hygiene protocols. Image Credit: ANI

After considering the report of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, His Excellency, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone directs the following enhanced measures that are intended to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease and, forensically track and isolate suspected cases while protecting livelihoods. These measures shall come into force from midnight on Saturday, April 11, 2020, for an initial period of 14 days.

• All non-essential inter-district travel is strictly prohibited. For the purpose of this release, Western Rural and Western Urban are considered a single district.

• Inter-district vehicular travel is limited to only essential services and essential commercial activities. A Pass system will be announced soon.

• A nationwide curfew, between the hours of 2100 and 0600 hrs, is in effect.

• The Head of the Civil Service, Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), Heads of Ministries Departments Agencies (MDAs) is directed to implement alternate working day arrangements for their staff.

• Retail trade is limited to only the sale of food items, water, medicine, fuel, and other essential utilities. The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development will work with local councils and marketing associations to limit street trading, decongest markets, and enforce all existing hygiene protocols.

• Citizens who have no strong reason to be in public places are advised to stay at home at all times.

• Citizens are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks, especially in public places.

(With Inputs from APO)

