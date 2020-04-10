Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:18 IST
Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the European Union hammered out an emergency economic package this week for countries reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutch held true to their reputation for thriftiness by refusing to support a plea by southern members to take on collective debt. And while the bloc's 27 finance ministers agreed to half-a-trillion euros in relief on Thursday, the contentious issue of "Eurobonds" - jointly issued debt - was left unresolved. A reference to "innovative financial instruments" enabled both sides to declare having won political concessions.

EU powerhouse Germany, Austria, Finland, and others had also expressed objections to debt mutualization, but Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra was ultimately the sole holdout in 16 hours of talks that failed to work out a deal on Wednesday. When the EU finance ministers returned to talk in a Thursday evening video conference, The Hague agreed to ease terms for accessing financing from the euro zone's EMS bailout fund to help with healthcare costs but held firm against shared debt.

A smiling Hoekstra said he was "very satisfied" with the outcome on euro bonds, tweeting that "there won't be any" and telling Dutch TV stations "sometimes you have to put your foot down." French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire countered that the agreement had paved the way for mutual debt.

GOING DUTCH The Dutch minister's stance was no surprise, however.

Only days earlier a top TV satirist took Hoekstra's side in explaining why the Dutch should not pour money into Italy. With a record two million viewers of his "Lubach on Sunday" show, Arjen Lubach said the Dutch wanted to help, but have legitimate concerns about the bloc's long-term finances and preserving their own hard-fought financial health. He compared the situation to putting out a neighbor's house fire.

"I am willing to help you put out the fire, but I don't want to take over your mortgage," Lubach said, adding that while Hoekstra might be irritating, he had a "fair point". The Netherlands, a wealthy nation of 17.2 million, emerged only recently from years of belt-tightening under an austerity program since the 2008 financial crisis that made deep cuts into social security, pensions, education, and healthcare.

While the Dutch cut back their national debt to 50% of GDP, Italy's rose to nearly 135% or 2.4 trillion euros, Lubach pointed out. The Hague had drawn a red line with southern European nations over joint debt and conditions for access to the emergency European Stability Mechanism (ESM) credit lines, drawing anger from hard-hit Spain and Italy.

Dutch thriftiness is deeply rooted in the culture and history of the trading nation that adopted the Calvinist branch of Protestantism more than four centuries ago. In the 17th century, the English coined the phrase "Going Dutch", which refers to the splitting of a bill so that one party does not end up indebted to the other.

The country's neighbors still like to poke fun at the Dutch splitting of dinner bills, taking groceries on holiday, and always looking for a bargain. 'BAD COP'

The fact that the issue is prime TV fodder goes a long way to explaining how the Netherlands has become the bloc's "bad cop" opposing the kind of financial burden-sharing that its neighbors to the south say is needed to stave off an economic meltdown. While the tough stance of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government has the backing of parliament at home, in Rome eurosceptic challenger Matteo Salvini denounced the bloc as failing to show enough solidarity.

"The European debate is embarrassing not to say sickening," said governor Luca Zaia, a member of Salvini's Northern League in the Veneto region, one of the hardest hit in Italy. Joris Luyendijk, a Dutch author and political commentator, said Hoekstra's hard-line tactics could cause long-term damage to the Netherlands' diplomatic relationships within the union.

"It's horrible PR and horrible politics; at a time of unprecedented crisis, Wopke offers southern Europeans an ideal hate figure. We will pay for this down the line, as a country."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM brainstorms with experts, panel favours 14 more days lockdown in TN

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI A 19 member expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to advise it of steps to tackle the COVID-19 crisis on Friday recommended to Chief Minister K Palaniswami that the lockdown be extended by two weeks ...

EU calls leaders' videoconference on economic recovery

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday called an EU leaders videoconference for April 23 to discuss how Europe can pick itself up from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemicIt is time to lay the ground for a rob...

Nepal, India agree to enhance cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday agreed to enhance cooperation to further intensify the fight against the coronavirus and underlined the need of taking care of the citizens left stranded in each...

UK universities urge ministers for emergency funds to survive COVID-19

Universities across the UK on Friday launched an urgent appeal for the British government to step in with emergency funding to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which threatens their biggest income source from internation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020