Top foreign stories at 17.50

FGN48 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS About 250 Indians infected by coronavirus in Singapore: Indian High Commission Singapore: About 250 Indians, with nearly half of them staying in close contact in the dormitories for foreign workers, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Singapore, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday. FGN54 VIRUS-UK-LD JOHNSON Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed nearly 8,000 lives in the country.

FGN13 VIRUS-ISRAEL-INDIA-DRUG Netanyahu thanks India for delivering hydroxychloroquine to Israel Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for rushing a five-tonne cargo of medicines, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19. FGN25 VIRUS-UNSC UNSC meets for 1st time to discuss COVID-19, recalls need for unity, solidarity United Nations: The UN Security Council underlined the need for unity and solidarity with those affected by the COVID-19 and expressed support for the efforts of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the potential impact of the pandemic, as the powerful UN arm met for the first time to discuss the crisis that has engulfed the world.

FGN19 VIRUS-UNSC-LD GUTERRES COVID-19 pandemic provides “window” into how bio-terrorist attack might unfold in world: Guterres United Nations: The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a “window” into how a bio-terrorist attack might unfold across the world, UN chief Antonio Guterres said, issuing a strong warning that non-state groups could gain access to “virulent strains” that could pose similar devastation to societies around the globe. FGN56 VIRUS-SPAIN-LD TOLL Spain sees lowest virus daily toll in 17 days Madrid: Spain has recorded its lowest daily death toll from the new coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 people dying, the government said on Friday.

