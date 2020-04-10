Left Menu
Updated: 10-04-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:53 IST
Top foreign stories at 17.50

FGN48 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS About 250 Indians infected by coronavirus in Singapore: Indian High Commission Singapore: About 250 Indians, with nearly half of them staying in close contact in the dormitories for foreign workers, have tested positive for the coronavirus in Singapore, the Indian High Commission here said on Friday. FGN54 VIRUS-UK-LD JOHNSON Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed nearly 8,000 lives in the country.

FGN13 VIRUS-ISRAEL-INDIA-DRUG Netanyahu thanks India for delivering hydroxychloroquine to Israel Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for rushing a five-tonne cargo of medicines, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, seen as a possible cure for COVID-19. FGN25 VIRUS-UNSC UNSC meets for 1st time to discuss COVID-19, recalls need for unity, solidarity United Nations: The UN Security Council underlined the need for unity and solidarity with those affected by the COVID-19 and expressed support for the efforts of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the potential impact of the pandemic, as the powerful UN arm met for the first time to discuss the crisis that has engulfed the world.

FGN19 VIRUS-UNSC-LD GUTERRES COVID-19 pandemic provides “window” into how bio-terrorist attack might unfold in world: Guterres United Nations: The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a “window” into how a bio-terrorist attack might unfold across the world, UN chief Antonio Guterres said, issuing a strong warning that non-state groups could gain access to “virulent strains” that could pose similar devastation to societies around the globe. FGN56 VIRUS-SPAIN-LD TOLL Spain sees lowest virus daily toll in 17 days Madrid: Spain has recorded its lowest daily death toll from the new coronavirus in 17 days, with 605 people dying, the government said on Friday.

160 govt employees, including peon, donate month's salary to Haryana COVID-19 fund

A peon from Ambala, teacher from Gurgaon, police constable and a nurse are among the 160 government employees who have donated their months salary to the Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund. Naresh from Ambala, a c employee, said his family encour...

Lockdown: Delhi govt releases financial aid for over 7,000 construction workers

The Delhi government on Friday said 7,242 more construction workers in the city have received financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each in view of the 21-day lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. In the first phase, the government had provide...

Nigeria joins OPEC+ counterparts in curtailment of crude oil production

Nigeria has joined other OPEC counterparts in a historic curtailment of crude oil production to rebalance and stabilize the global oil markets.Nigeria is participating in the pursuit of our commitment to the framework of the Declaration of ...

21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab taking tally to 151

The Punjab government said on Friday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 151 with 21 more people contracting the infection. A Jalandhar resident, who tested positive for coronavirus, died on Thursday, taking the ...
