BMC says 212 new COVID-19 cases found in Mumbai, total 993

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:11 IST
Mumbai on Friday recorded 212 new coronavirus patients which took the total number of COVID-19 cases in the city to 993, said the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, figures released by the Maharashtra government's health department showed that the city recorded 132 new cases.

The BMC release also informed that the death toll of coronavirus patients in the city reached 64 as 10 persons died on Friday. "Out of 10 deaths nine had morbidities (existing health condition) and age-related factor," the BMC said.

Among new patients, almost 60 per cent were asymptomatic (showed no symptoms), and were detected during contact tracing or surveys, the BMC said. The number of people who were discharged from hospitals after recovery from COVID-19 increased to 69 from 65 on Thursday.

The civic body claimed that it has sanitized 28,243 premises including government and semi-government offices. Tracing of contacts of 775 patients led to identification of 4,028 high-risk individuals (those at high risk of having contracted the virus) and identification of 382 actual cases among them, it said.

"16,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted at public and private sector laboratories in Mumbai," said the BMC..

