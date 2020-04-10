4 COVID-19 patients recover in Himachal Pradesh

Four more COVID-19-infected patients have recovered in Himachal Pradesh, taking the total in the state to six, a senior health official said on Friday. Three patients admitted to IGMC Shimla from Nalagarh on April 5 and another admitted to RPGMC in Kangra district from Una on April 3 have recovered from COVID-19, Additional Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said here. The reports of the three patients admitted to IGMC Shimla are found to be negative, he added.

Residents of Uttar Pradesh, the three Tablighi Jamaatis from Solan's Nalagarh had tested positive on April 4. Similarly, samples were drawn from three COVID-19 patients admitted to RPGMC Tanda and the report of one of them was negative whereas the other two are awaited, Dhiman said.

All three are members of the Tablighi Jamaat and had been staying in Una's Nakroh mosque. With this, the number of patients in the state who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection has risen to six. The ACS (Health) said a total of 127 samples were taken on Friday for testing. Reports of 87 have come out negative whereas the rest are awaited. A total of 900 people have been tested in the hill-state so far. Of them, reports of 832 are negative and 28 are positive, he added.

As per the latest data, one person has died of the disease in the state and four were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh as per their wish..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.