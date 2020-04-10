Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Crisis blocks Airbus plan for new A321 jet plant in France

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:18 IST
UPDATE 2-Crisis blocks Airbus plan for new A321 jet plant in France

Airbus has shelved plans to add a French assembly line for its A321neo just 10 weeks after the expansion was launched, as the coronavirus fallout spreads to its best-selling jetliner.

The move heralds the start of a politically sensitive drive to cut investment and overheads after eight years of production growth. Airbus announced plans for an extra assembly line in January when its problem was meeting record demand for the A321neo from its site in Hamburg, Germany, which has suffered production bottlenecks.

That would redeploy jobs threatened by the imminent demise of the A380, the world's largest jetliner whose popularity with airlines has slumped in favour of smaller models. Although the plan remains on the table, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic now means Airbus must cut output of single-aisle jets such as the A321 by a third, sources said.

"Our plans for an A321 line in Toulouse are paused, on hold," an Airbus spokesman confirmed. "When we see rates going up again, we will reconnect to the plans." That leaves a question mark hanging over its massive Lagardere A380 production plant in Toulouse, where the last superjumbo is due to roll off the line in coming months.

French unions said they would fight for the plant. "Unlike (Airbus CEO) Guillaume Faury who wants to halt non-essential investment, we think the arrival of a new A321 line in the Lagardere factory must be maintained," CGT union official Xavier Petrachi said.

BALANCE OF JOBS The move could rekindle a debate over the balance of jobs between French and German plants at the company, founded as a European consortium 51 years ago.

Airlines are shifting more towards single-aisle jets like the Hamburg-assembled A321 at the expense of wide-body jets put together in Toulouse, leaving French workers on edge. When the recovery does come, small jets are expected to lead the way.

Airbus is also taking a wider look at costs. After investing several hundred million dollars in ramping up production, it has a cost structure to support output of 900 planes a year whereas it is expected to ship far fewer. "We are reducing all nature of costs which are no longer absolutely necessary for the short term and preserving the ability to go through the crisis," Faury said this week.

Airbus management has signalled it wants to cut some costs in proportion to the one-third output cut, unions said. That includes in engineering and support. Staff have been told to take 10 days' paid leave by mid-May. Airbus has said it may look at government-backed partial unemployment schemes, but has not done so yet.

Industry sources said a worst-case scenario could include restructuring comparable to its 2007 Power8 shake-up this summer when it has more financial clarity. That is also when Airbus starts its rolling three-year planning process. Rival Boeing is pondering 10% staff cuts, sources said. Cutting fixed costs at Airbus has proven harder because it affects a jigsaw originally designed to preserve an agreed share of work among core nations France, Germany, Spain and Britain.

"It is hard to do, especially in these circumstances as there is so little time," said aerospace consultant Jerrold Lundquist, managing director of the Lundquist Group. Airbus is also expected to lean on suppliers, though it has lost some leverage after cutting production.

"The way you survive a downturn is to hold product at the suppliers. You want to keep the supplier alive but at the same time not take all their product," Lundquist said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six missing after India power plant dyke gives way

Six people are missing after an fly ash dyke gave way at a coal-fired power plant in the Singrauli district of Indias central state of Madhya Pradesh, a top local official told Reuters, in the third such incident there in a year.Five villag...

Former England great Norman Hunter in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Former England and Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed on Friday.We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is...

Ensure treatment of pregnant women, dialysis patients despite lockdown: Vardhan to states

States need to be mindful that treatment or medical needs of pregnant women, dialysis patients and those suffering from ailments such as thalassemia are attended to despite the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, Union Healt...

Over 46,000 under surveillance in J-K, total COVID-19 cases reach 207

Over 46,000 people were under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir, where the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 207 after 23 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, officials said. Of the 23 new cases, 16 were reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020