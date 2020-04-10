New DR Congo Ebola case emerges just before epidemic's expected end

New DR Congo Ebola case emerges just before epidemic's expected endPTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:40 IST
A new case of Ebola was reported in eastern DR Congo on Friday, just three days before a deadline that would have marked the official end to the long epidemic, the UN said
"Unfortunately, this means the government of #DRC will not be able to declare an end to the #Ebola outbreak on Monday, as hoped," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said on Twitter. The country's health ministry said the case -- the first recorded in 52 days -- was a 26-year-old man.
