Moscow to introduce passes for travel around the city during lockdown

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:32 IST
Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday that the city would begin to gradually introduce a system of passes next week to monitor and regulate residents' movements during a partial lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on a state television channel, Sobyanin said that the passes would be introduced in stages. The first would focus on creating permits for those travelling to work.

