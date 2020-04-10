Srinagar tops COVID-19 cases among 13 infected districts in J&K

With 207 people infected with coronavirus, Srinagar has reported the most number of COVID-19 cases among the 13 districts of Jammu and Kashmir affected by the virus, according to official data released on Friday. Kashmir's nine districts have reported COVID-19 cases, except Anantnag in South Kashmir. Out of Jammu's 10 districts, four have been hit by the deadly virus.

The data showed that out of the total cases, 197 are active, six have recovered and four died. Out of the total 51 positive cases in Srinagar, 49 are active, one has recovered and one died. Bandipora has 33 active cases, followed by Baramulla 29, Shopian and Kupwara 13 each, Budgam 10, Pulwama and Kulgam three each, and Ganderbal two.

In Jammu region, Udhampur has the highest number of active cases at 16 followed by Jammu six and Rajouri three, according to the data. The Union Territory has 19 positive patients belonging to other states and UTs. Seventeen of them are active and two have recovered, it said.

