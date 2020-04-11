Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF lends 51.6 million euros to Kosovo to address virus crisis

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 11-04-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 02:22 IST
IMF lends 51.6 million euros to Kosovo to address virus crisis

The International Monetary Fund has approved a 51.6 million euro ($56.06 million) loan for Kosovo to tackle the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus and address urgent balance of payments issues, the international lender said. It said the pandemic will hit Kosovo's economy hard.

"The economy is expected to contract by 5% in 2020 as tourism receipts, remittances, exports of goods, and FDI will decrease due to travel restrictions and the effect of COVID-19 in trading partners and remittance-originating countries," the IMF said in a statement. The small Balkan country had expected to see economic growth of around 4% this year.

The government said it will inject some 180 million euros into the roughly 8-billion-euro economy to help the private sector cope with the crisis. As of late on Friday some 250 people were infected with the coronavirus in Kosovo, including seven deaths. ($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva creates external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact.The ...

Trump agrees to help Mexico meet global oil cut target

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would help Mexico contribute to global oil output reductions, in a surprise move that could break an impasse among the worlds major oil producers over cutbacks aimed at stabilizing crude prices....

Two-day lockdown imposed in much of Turkey, coronavirus death toll tops 1,000

Istanbul, Ankara and other major Turkish cities locked down for two days from midnight on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus under an Interior Ministry order, as the countrys death toll from the pandemic rose above 1,000. The re...

BRIEF-Canada has not agreed to specific oil curtailment goals

Canadian Natural Resources Minister Seamus ORegan in a phone interview says CANADA HAS NOT AGREED TO SPECIFIC OIL CURTAILMENT GOALS G20 ENERGY MEETING DID NOT DISCUSS CANADA CURTAILMENT FIGURES CANADA TO PRESENT FEDERAL AID PACKAGE FOR OI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020