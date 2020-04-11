Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina's Fernandez extends coronavirus lockdown through April 26

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 07:17 IST
Argentina's Fernandez extends coronavirus lockdown through April 26

Argentina will extend until April 27 the lockdown it imposed last month to control the spread of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Friday, adding that the measure would be applied only in major cities. Most Argentines live in metropolitan areas like Buenos Aires, Mendoza and Cordoba. The country has wide expanses of sparsely populated agricultural area including the Pampas farm belt, which has made Argentina a top world food exporter.

"The situation will remain the same in all major cities," Fernandez said. The lockdown, which started on March 20, has slowed the spread of the virus and remains the best way of controlling the pandemic, he added. "We have managed to flatten the curve of new infections," he said. Argentina has had 1,975 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, of which 82 have been fatal, according to official data.

"Without the lockdown we could have had 45,000 cases by now," Fernandez said. "The lockdown has not been in vain." The country's banks will resume normal activity, albeit under strict health protocols, on Monday, the president said.

Latin America's No. 3 economy had already been in recession long before the outbreak of the pandemic, which hit just as Argentine farmers were starting to bring in the country's all-important soy and corn crops and the government was initiating restructuring talks with the holders of Argentine bonds. Tax revenue is drying up and government subsidy spending is spiking higher as the lockdown continues. But Fernandez said public health will remain a higher priority than the economy over the weeks ahead.

"You can restore gross domestic product but you cannot restore a life once it has been lost. Right now my biggest problem is not public spending, it is the health of Argentines," Fernandez said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador announces humanitarian account and social measures to address pandemic

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno announced on Friday the creation of a humanitarian assistance account that will be funded with contributions from companies and citizens to address the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The pande...

Cricket-Australia did not go 'easy' on Kohli, says Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has dismissed the suggestion of his predecessor Michael Clarke that his players went soft on India skipper Virat Kohli in their 2018-19 series for fear of losing lucrative Indian Premier League contracts. Kohli l...

Trump orders U.S. government to help Italy in coronavirus fight

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered top U.S. administration officials to help Italy in fighting the novel coronavirus by providing medical supplies, humanitarian relief and other assistance.In a memo to several Cabinet ministers, ...

Argentina's Fernandez extends coronavirus lockdown through April 26

Argentina will extend until April 27 the lockdown it imposed last month to control the spread of the coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said in a televised address on Friday, adding that the measure would be applied only in major citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020