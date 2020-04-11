Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Thailand reported on Saturday 45 new coronavirus infections and two more deaths.

The dead were Thai men, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 2,518 cases and 35 deaths since its outbreak emerged in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

