Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deaths

Thailand reports 45 new coronavirus cases, two new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 11-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:21 IST
Thailand reported on Saturday 45 new coronavirus infections and two more deaths.
The dead were Thai men, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
The Southeast Asian nation has registered a total of 2,518 cases and 35 deaths since its outbreak emerged in January.
