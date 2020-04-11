Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last day

Russia reports 1,667 new coronavirus cases in last dayReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:57 IST
Russia reported 1,667 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 13,584.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose by 12 to 106, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia