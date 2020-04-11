UK PM making very good progress in COVID-19 recovery, office says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making "very good progress" in his recovery from COVID-19, his office said on Saturday.

Johnson was moved out of intensive care after three nights on Thursday and Downing Street said on Friday he had managed to start walking, although his recovery was at an early stage.

"The Prime Minister continues to make very good progress," a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

