COVID-19 cases go past 400 mark in AP; 24 cases reported

Updated: 11-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:04 IST
(Eds: adding details) Amaravati, Apr 11 (PTI): The COVID-19 cases went past the 400 mark to 405 in Andhra Pradesh with 24 new cases of the virus reported from 9 pm on Friday to 5 pm on Saturday. In Guntur district alone 17 new cases were recorded, all related to the Tablighi Jamaat attendees contacts, while Kurnool too had five more.

Kadapa and Prakasam districts reported one new case each, a bulletin from the State Command Control Centre said With this, the total cases in Kurnool district shot up to 82 and in Guntur to 75,. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man in Krishna district, who tested positive for Coronavirus upon his return from Sweden on March 20, has recovered and been discharged from hospital, the bulletin said.

In all, 11 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state. The toll related to Covid-19 remained at six.

The active cases, thus, were 388, the bulletin added. Till date, 6,958 blood samples were tested in the state, of which 6,553 turned negative.

The percentage of positive cases (405) was 5.8..

