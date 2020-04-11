Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC asks govt if there is prohibition on homeopaths to treat COVID-19 patients

The Kerala High Court on Saturday asked the state government whether there were any prohibitions preventing homeopathy practitioners from practising their system of medicine on coronavirus patients.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:50 IST
Kerala HC asks govt if there is prohibition on homeopaths to treat COVID-19 patients
Kerala High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Saturday asked the state government whether there were any prohibitions preventing homeopaths from practising their system of medicine on coronavirus patients. A division bench of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) through video conference, sought Kerala government's response and slated the matter for further hearing on April 17.

The court refused to issue any interim directions on the matter and said that it would first have to consider whether there is any prohibition in place and if so, the extent of such prohibition in line with the AYUSH notification. The petition, filed by advocate MS Vineeth appearing party-in-person, sought directions to the state to refrain from acting coercively against homeopathy practitioners treating COVID-19 patients.

The petition sought a direction to the state government to implement the AYUSH notification, and to permit homeopaths to practise while following the advisory. The counsel of the Kerala government, on the other hand, sought some time to obtain instructions from the state on whether there is any prohibition on the treatment of COVID-19 patients by homeopathy practitioners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Four-drug mix for COVID-19 can work wonders, say Kerala docs

Kochi, Apr 11 PTI A four-drug mix for COVID-19 patients, who are at the initial stage of developing pneumonia, is proving quite effective in saving lives in a Kerala hospital and could even become an international model for treating the pan...

Pak to take decision on lockdown on Monday as coronavirus cases rise to 4,970

Pakistan said on Saturday that it will take a decision on whether to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown or ease restrictions on Monday, as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 4,970. Speaking at a press conference here, Planning a...

Hry not to stop pension of those unable to withdraw it through biometric or voucher system

In a big relief to the pensioners covered under various social security schemes, the Haryana government has decided not to stop the payment of those who are unable to withdraw it through biometric or voucher system till June 30. Minister of...

Number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reaches 1,761 with 187 more persons testing positive on Saturday: health department.

Number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra reaches 1,761 with 187 more persons testing positive on Saturday health department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020