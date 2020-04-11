Left Menu
Cycling-Tour organisers focusing on postponement, not cancellation

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:13 IST
The Tour's main publisher said in the email it was "freezing the administrative aspects of our collaboration" ahead of the sport's most prestigious race which is due to run from June 27-July 19. Image Credit: Flickr

Tour de France organizers are focusing on a postponement of this year's race rather than a cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an email seen by Reuters on Saturday which was sent to the publishers of the official Tour programme.

The Tour's main publisher said in the email it was "freezing the administrative aspects of our collaboration" ahead of the sport's most prestigious race which is due to run from June 27-July 19. "The unpredictable nature of the global crisis that we are all caught up in means that we will have to be patient until there's an official announcement of (Tour organizers) ASO about the 2020 race, bearing in mind that the current focus is on a postponement until later in the summer rather than a cancellation," the publishing arm of L'Equipe newspaper, which is owned by the same family as the Tour de France organizers, wrote.

Tour de France organizers declined to comment.

