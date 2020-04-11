UK PM Johnson must take time to get better from COVID-19, minister says

Britain's Boris Johnson needs some time and space to recover from COVID-19, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Saturday after the prime minister spent three nights in intensive care and received oxygen support.

"The message to the prime minister is that we want him to get better and he needs some time and some space to rest, recuperate and recover," Patel said at a news conference in Downing Street.

"That is absolutely vital," she said. "And the whole of the cabinet would support that message. It is vital that our prime minister gets well and I think that is a priority and the focus right now."

