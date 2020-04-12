Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,821, deaths by 129 - RKI

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2,821 on Sunday to 120,479, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

That was lower than a 4,133 increase reported on Saturday and marked the second decline after four days of increases. The reported death toll rose by 129 to 2,673.

