Haryana COVID positive cases rise to 179

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 179 in Haryana on Sunday, with seven of the total 14 fresh cases being reported from the worst-hit Nuh district, according to the state health department. Kurukshetra district, which had so far remained COVID-free, reported first of its two cases while Faridabad and Yamunanagar districts also reported two cases each. Nuh and Karnal reported seven and one cases, respectively.

Out of total positive cases, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 151, the state health department's daily bulletin said, adding 26 patients have been discharged. The state has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths. As many as 3,675 samples have been tested so far, out of which 2,472 have tested negative. However, the report of 1,026 samples is still pending.

Among the total coronavirus cases reported in Haryana, 10 are foreign nationals while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin. The worst affected districts of the state with a maximum number of positive cases are Nuh (45), Gurugram (32), Faridabad (31) and Palwal (29).

Among other places in the state, containment orders have been issued by Deputy Commissioners concerned for 140 villages including 104 buffer zones in Nuh district. Health Minister Anil Vij has maintained that the spike in positive cases was due to a number of Tablighi Jamaat members testing positive.

He said earlier that over 100 of the Jamaat members had tested positive.

