Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Life will prevail" says Holy Land archbishop on Easter Sunday

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 16:23 IST
"Life will prevail" says Holy Land archbishop on Easter Sunday

With Jerusalem under lockdown over coronavirus, Easter Sunday was marked at the traditional site of Jesus' death and resurrection by just a handful of Christian clerics.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, normally packed with pilgrims, was closed to the public last month due to COVID-19, amid similar restrictions affecting sites sacred to Jews and Muslims. After walking through a deserted Old City bathed in early morning sunlight, a purple-robed Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Vatican’s apostolic administrator in the Holy Land, spoke briefly outside the church:

"Easter is a time for life. Despite the sign of death we are seeing everywhere, life will prevail, as long as someone is giving life out of love for the others. Happy Easter," he said, before entering the ancient sandstone building. Carrying a face mask and flanked by aides, Pizzaballa then conducted a service with a small number of Roman Catholic clergymen.

COVID-19 has killed more than 100,000 worldwide. It has infected nearly 11,000 in Israel, with 103 fatalities, and there have been 268 cases and two deaths in the Palestinian territories. Passover and Ramadan also fall this month, but this year Jerusalem is all but empty.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, on the site where Christians believe that Jesus spent his last few hours, is the focus of celebrations of Easter, the most important festival in the Christian calendar. Tens of thousands of pilgrims usually walk the Via Dolorosa passing the 14 Stations of the Cross marking events leading up to Jesus' burial.

The church has reopened for Holy Week services attended only by senior clerics of the denominations who share custody of the site, the Greek Orthodox, Armenian and Roman Catholics. Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week later, including the ceremony of the Holy Fire, which symbolizes the resurrection of Jesus after his death on the cross.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan using COVID-19 quarantine excuse to lock up anti-establishment lawyers in Gilgit

The Pakistan government and its intelligence agency, the Inter-State Intelligence ISI, are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to lock up anti-establishment lawyers in the region justifying it as quarantine. Speaking exclusively with ANI, seni...

Kohli comparable to Kapil because of self-belief, never-say-die attitude: Srikkanth

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that current captain Virat Kohli can be compared with the legendary Kapil Dev, given both have tremendous self-belief and never-say-die attitude. Srikkanth was part of the squad that Kapil ...

Mizoram to start virtual classes on television from Monday

In a move to reduce the inconvenience of students due to the lockdown, the Mizoram government has decided to introduce virtual classes on television from Monday. The school education department has decided to give lessons to students via te...

MP: Indore's 3-month-old COVID-19 patient recovering fast

A three-month-old girl who got the coronavirus infection from kin including her 12-year-old brother and is Indores youngest COVID-9 patient is recovering fast, doctors treating her said on Sunday. Her mother, incidentally, tested negative f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020