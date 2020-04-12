Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia orders coronavirus transport curbs as death toll rises

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:30 IST
Indonesia orders coronavirus transport curbs as death toll rises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia on Sunday imposed curbs on public transport ahead of the annual exodus to home villages that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the world's fourth most populous country. Still, the curbs are far short of the calls by some health experts for an outright ban on the Ramadan travel home as the number of cases and deaths from the new disease jump.

Indonesia confirmed a record daily increase of 46 deaths on Sunday to 373, the highest official toll in East Asia after China, where the novel coronavirus was first detected. The number of cases rose by 399 on Sunday to 4,241, also the biggest daily increase. Health experts have been warning that Indonesia faces a surge in cases after a slow government response masked the scale of the outbreak.

About 75 million Indonesians usually stream home from cities at the end of Ramadan, due this year at the end of May. There are concerns this could further ignite the spread of the disease. Public buses, trains, airplanes, and ships will be allowed to fill only half their passenger seats, under a new regulation that also limits the occupation of a private car to just half the seats, while a motorcycle may be ridden only by one person.

President Joko Widodo has been criticized for rejecting calls for a ban on the Ramadan travel home, as well as stricter lockdowns such as those imposed by neighbors. Widodo has instead sought to persuade people to stay put by expanding welfare programs. He has opted for widespread social curbs in some areas, letting local authorities decide on closures of schools and offices, and bans on mass gatherings.

Indonesian authorities have ramped up testing in the past week with more than 27,000 people checked for the virus as of Sunday, up nearly three-fold in a week. "This shows we are being serious in looking for positive cases in communities," Achmad Yurianto, an Indonesian health ministry official, told a televised briefing.

But the number of tests in Indonesia, a country of 260 million people, is still dwarfed by many neighbors. Malaysia, with 32 million people, has tested more than 71,000, while Vietnam had done nearly 119,000 tests by Friday. The Philippines also saw a record jump in coronavirus-related fatalities, with 50 more reported on Sunday taking the total to 297, with 4,648 infections. Authorities in Manila has taken a tougher response than Indonesia by locking down much of the country, but they have also not undertaken mass testing.

Southeast Asia as a whole has recorded some 18,000 infections and nearly 800 deaths, sparking concern about an escalating crisis in parts of the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police receives over 750 calls in a day for help during lockdown

The Delhi Police has received 771 calls since Saturday on its 24-hour helpline number set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Sunday. They said so far 18,220 calls have been received on the police helpline number...

CBI officials distribute food packets, ration among migrant labourers

CBI officials have been distributing food packets and ration among the migrant labourers affected by the lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 7,400 people in India. The officials ...

UK may become Europe’s worst-hit COVID-19 country, warns expert

The UK could end up being one of the worst-hit European countries in the coronavirus pandemic, a senior scientific adviser to the government warned on Sunday. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust who sits on the British governm...

Lockdown: Cop injured as trio rams motorcycle into him, 2 held

Three persons, including a minor, who were going on a motorcycle the lockdown, allegedly rammed the vehicle into a policeman when he tried to stop them in Goregaon here, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday evening, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020