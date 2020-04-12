Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow restricts Easter week church service as coronavirus cases mount

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:55 IST
Moscow restricts Easter week church service as coronavirus cases mount

Russia on Sunday reported 2,186 new coronavirus cases, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, as authorities announced more measures to contain the spread of the virus, including restrictions on Easter services. Moscow and many other regions have been in lockdown for nearly two weeks to stem the contagion, but the number of cases was on the rise and reached 15,770 as of April 12, while the number of deaths rose to 130.

The Russian Orthodox Church, which observes Easter this year on April 19, ordered churches in Moscow and the surrounding region to close their doors to large groups during the Holy Week leading up to the holiday. Moscow authorities also clamped down on those venturing outside without a reason, such as to buy food or medicine, get medical treatment, walk the dog or take out the rubbish. The capital, with more than 12.5 million people, issued 1,358 fines for breaking the rules on Saturday, its coronavirus crisis centre said.

Moscow is preparing to introduce digital permits next week to control movement around the city to help enforce the lockdown. Russia will not defeat the coronavirus in time to lift restrictions by May 9, when the capital normally hosts an annual military parade to celebrate victory in World War Two, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova told state TV.

"Should we be disciplined, able to listen to ourselves and those recommendations applied today, then we'll successfully get out of this situation and will shake each others' hands by the summer," Golikova said in an interview released on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police receives over 750 calls in a day for help during lockdown

The Delhi Police has received 771 calls since Saturday on its 24-hour helpline number set up to resolve issues related to the lockdown, officials said on Sunday. They said so far 18,220 calls have been received on the police helpline number...

CBI officials distribute food packets, ration among migrant labourers

CBI officials have been distributing food packets and ration among the migrant labourers affected by the lockdown imposed across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 7,400 people in India. The officials ...

UK may become Europe’s worst-hit COVID-19 country, warns expert

The UK could end up being one of the worst-hit European countries in the coronavirus pandemic, a senior scientific adviser to the government warned on Sunday. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust who sits on the British governm...

Lockdown: Cop injured as trio rams motorcycle into him, 2 held

Three persons, including a minor, who were going on a motorcycle the lockdown, allegedly rammed the vehicle into a policeman when he tried to stop them in Goregaon here, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday evening, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020