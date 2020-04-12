Left Menu
Centre approves release of HCQ for 13 countries

The Central government on Sunday approved the release of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for 13 countries after keeping the buffer stock.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:34 IST
Centre approves release of HCQ for 13 countries
Spokesperson of Central government KS Dhatwalia (Right) speaking to Media on Sunday. Photo/ANI.

The Central government on Sunday approved the release of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for 13 countries after keeping the buffer stock. "Some countries had requested India for the supply of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine). After making an assessment of domestic requirements and keeping the buffer, the Government has approved the release of HCQ for 13 countries," said KS Dhatwalia, Principal Spokesperson of Central government.

India has cleared the first list of 13 countries for hydroxychloroquine which includes the USA, Spain, Germany, Bahrain, Brazil, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Bangladesh. The US had asked for 48 lakh tablets of HCQ and India has sanctioned 35.82 lakh tablets, sources said. (ANI)

