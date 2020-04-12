Left Menu
No advice on how long UK PM Johnson will rest for after COVID-19, health secretary says

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:08 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resting at his official residence of Chequers and there is no advice on how long that process will take, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday. Johnson was discharge from hospital earlier on Sunday and is continuing his recovery from COVID-19.

Asked if there was any guidance on when the prime minister could return to work, Hancock told a news briefing: "He is resting. He's at Chequers, I'm delighted that he's out of hospital and he's recovered. "There isn't any advice on how long, that will be a clinical decision for his doctors to take with him. The government is operating perfectly efficiently within the strategy that he set out."

