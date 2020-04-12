Left Menu
ICMR conducts over 1.9 lakh tests for COVID-19

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that it has conducted a total of 1,95,748 tests for coronavirus as on April 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that it has conducted a total of 1,95,748 tests for coronavirus as on April 12. "A total of 1,95,748 samples from 1,81,028 individuals have been tested as on April 12, 2020, 9 PM," ICMR said in a statement.

Earlier today, the apex health research body said that no vaccine has yet been developed for the treatment of coronavirus. However, over 40 vaccines are under various stages of development but none have reached the final stage.Speaking to media Dr Manoj Murhekar of ICMR said, "More than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage. As of now, there is no vaccine."

"In the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584," he added. With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

